VIP winner in luck at the Gabalier concert

Eva Gutfertinger from Salzburg has the chance to be up close and personal with folk rock'n'roller Andreas Gabalier at the Kitzbühel music festival this weekend. "I'm speechless," she beams.
I want to experience this total madness with Andreas Gabalier live," Eva Gutfertinger has always said to her husband. She only knew the folk rock'n'roller from television and had never been there live. "And then came the 'Krone' VIP competition, which I discovered online.
I seized the opportunity and the plan worked," she beams. It was her first big win, which still felt "unrealistic". "So far in my life, I've only been able to enjoy pickles," she laughs.
"Not a hardcore fan, but . . ."
She wouldn't describe herself as a "hardcore Gabalier fan", "but I think it's crazy what's happening around him - and has been for so many years. As an Austrian, I'm proud of everything the Styrian has achieved.
Filling the Olympic Stadium in Munich alone is no easy task and you can't just do it on your own," says Gutfertinger, who is accompanied by her husband to the Gamsstadt.
I have to admit that I'm a little speechless right now
„Krone“-Gewinnerin Eva Gutfertinger
Small talk with the folk rock'n'roller
In addition to VIP tickets for both concert evenings, the couple from Seekirchen am Wallersee also checked into the four-star Hotel Goldener Greif on Friday and even got to meet Gabalier in person, take a souvenir selfie with him and have a little small talk.
The VIP winner gives free rein to her feelings
"It's amazing what I can experience thanks to the 'Krone'. I have to admit that I'm a bit speechless right now," Gutfertinger emphasizes, "I'm really looking forward to this eventful weekend with many moments that will certainly be remembered forever."
