With "Krone" in Kitz

VIP winner in luck at the Gabalier concert

Nachrichten
16.08.2024 20:26

Eva Gutfertinger from Salzburg has the chance to be up close and personal with folk rock'n'roller Andreas Gabalier at the Kitzbühel music festival this weekend. "I'm speechless," she beams. 

0 Kommentare

I want to experience this total madness with Andreas Gabalier live," Eva Gutfertinger has always said to her husband. She only knew the folk rock'n'roller from television and had never been there live. "And then came the 'Krone' VIP competition, which I discovered online.

Eva Gutfertinger and her husband Hans were looking forward to the concert. (Bild: Jasmin Steiner)
Eva Gutfertinger and her husband Hans were looking forward to the concert.
(Bild: Jasmin Steiner)

I seized the opportunity and the plan worked," she beams. It was her first big win, which still felt "unrealistic". "So far in my life, I've only been able to enjoy pickles," she laughs.

This quartet of ladies also enjoyed the evening to the full. (Bild: Jasmin Steiner)
This quartet of ladies also enjoyed the evening to the full.
(Bild: Jasmin Steiner)

"Not a hardcore fan, but . . ."
She wouldn't describe herself as a "hardcore Gabalier fan", "but I think it's crazy what's happening around him - and has been for so many years. As an Austrian, I'm proud of everything the Styrian has achieved.

Moderator Lukas Brunner on stage in the midst of the masses. (Bild: GERALD LOBENWEIN)
Moderator Lukas Brunner on stage in the midst of the masses.
(Bild: GERALD LOBENWEIN)

Filling the Olympic Stadium in Munich alone is no easy task and you can't just do it on your own," says Gutfertinger, who is accompanied by her husband to the Gamsstadt.

Zitat Icon

I have to admit that I'm a little speechless right now

"Krone"-Gewinnerin Eva Gutfertinger

Small talk with the folk rock'n'roller
In addition to VIP tickets for both concert evenings, the couple from Seekirchen am Wallersee also checked into the four-star Hotel Goldener Greif on Friday and even got to meet Gabalier in person, take a souvenir selfie with him and have a little small talk.

The VIP winner gives free rein to her feelings
"It's amazing what I can experience thanks to the 'Krone'. I have to admit that I'm a bit speechless right now," Gutfertinger emphasizes, "I'm really looking forward to this eventful weekend with many moments that will certainly be remembered forever."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jasmin Steiner
Jasmin Steiner
