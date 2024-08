“Action sharp” against speeders on mountain roads

Seven license plate confiscations

A total of 129 speeders were stopped in Carinthia, 85 of whom were reported. The license plates of three cars and four motorcycles were even removed. On the Grossglockner, squealing tires can often be heard during exaggerated acceleration maneuvers and drifting. However, there was no particular accumulation of reports. "There were speeders everywhere. The patrols were busy," emphasizes Kapellari.