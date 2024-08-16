Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Antheringer Au

Province paid the taxes for the landowner

Nachrichten
16.08.2024 18:30

According to the Court of Audit, the provincial government was too generous with the purchase. Even within the government there is criticism.

comment0 Kommentare

The purchase of the Antheringer Au by the state in October 2022 caused a lot of criticism. The state paid 37 million euros to landowner Max Mayr-Melnhof for marshy meadows and lots of alluvial forest. The price was already being criticized at the time for being excessive. It is now likely to become even louder. The State Court of Auditors is currently finalizing a report on the case. The rough version is already stirring up dust.

The price for the Au included a calculated income tax of 5.6 million euros, which the state effectively took over for Mayr-Melnhof. There had even been an agreement on this between Governor Wilfried Haslauer, the then State Councillor for Nature Conservation Daniela Gutschi (ÖVP) and the landowner.

Svazek criticizes the purchase agreement at the time
Gutschi rejects the accusations. "The provincial court of auditors is deliberately mixing up the facts here and thereby creating a tendentious and false portrayal," says her office. The coalition partner sees things differently. The FPÖ once commissioned the audit by the Court of Audit.

"I would never have negotiated such a contract with such an adventurous purchase price, let alone signed it," says the current nature conservation councillor Marlene Svazek (FPÖ). The opposition from the SPÖ, KPÖ Plus and the Greens also criticized the deal once again. The tenor is that taxpayers' money has been given away.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Matthias Nagl
Matthias Nagl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf