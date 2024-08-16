Province paid the taxes for the landowner

The purchase of the Antheringer Au by the state in October 2022 caused a lot of criticism. The state paid 37 million euros to landowner Max Mayr-Melnhof for marshy meadows and lots of alluvial forest. The price was already being criticized at the time for being excessive. It is now likely to become even louder. The State Court of Auditors is currently finalizing a report on the case. The rough version is already stirring up dust.