Nehammer vs. Kickl as final ORF duel: SPÖ rages

From September 5 to 23, 8:15 p.m. and 9:05 p.m., ORF 2. Two TV duels between the leading candidates of the parliamentary parties will take place each evening on the ORF media campus - each lasting around 50 minutes. Susanne Schnabl ("Report") and Alexandra Maritza Wachter ("ZIB") will alternate as moderators.

Timetable: Thursday, September 5: Babler - Kogler (20.15, moderated by Schnabl) Kickl - Meinl-Reisinger (21.05, moderated by Wachter) Tuesday, September 10: Kickl - Kogler (20.15, Wachter) and Meinl-Reisinger - Nehammer (21.05, Schnabl) Thursday, September 12: Babler - Nehammer (20.3 p.m., Wachter) and Kogler - Meinl-Reisinger (9.05 p.m., Schnabl) Monday, September 16: Kogler - Nehammer (8.15 p.m., Wachter) and Babler - Kickl (9.05 p.m., Schnabl) Monday, September 23: Babler - Meinl-Reisinger (8.15 p.m., Wachter) and Kickl - Nehammer (9.05 p.m., Schnabl).

The TV confrontations on ORF 2 will be followed by initial analyses with political experts and journalists on "ZIB 2". In "ORF III AKTUELL Spezial" at 10.35 pm, the central statements and content will be analyzed live by domestic policy experts and observers in the ORF III studio with Theresa Kulovits, Reiner Reitsamer and Alexandra Nöbauer.