Vienna extremely dry: Highest risk of forest fires
This summer could be the hottest in Vienna since records began. The heatwaves are very long and there is far too little rain. This is being felt not only by humans and animals, but also by plants. The soil is extremely dry, meadows are drying out. There is a high risk of forest fires. But there is a ray of hope.
This summer could be the hottest in Vienna since records began. According to experts, it is likely to be one of the top 3.
No absolute temperature record has yet been set - the highest value this year was 36.4 degrees in the city center on June 30. But the heatwaves (days over 30 degrees Celsius) are unusually long and there is far too little rain.
People, animals and plants are feeling the effects. The soil has dried out, meadows are withering and trees are losing their leaves. "There is an extreme risk of forest fires," warns forestry director Andreas Januskovecz.
Every carelessly discarded cigarette (smoking is prohibited in the forest, but some people do it anyway), every hot car exhaust pipe parked too close to a bush can trigger an inferno. Januskovecz warns urgently: "If you see smoke or an open fire, call the emergency services immediately. Every second is precious."
Smoking in the forest or lighting fires is prohibited. If you do it anyway, you can expect heavy fines and have to pay the fire department. This can be extremely expensive.
Andreas Januskovecz, MA 49
Bild: C.Jobst/PID
A few thunderstorms with a few raindrops this weekend do little to change the general situation. According to Alexander Orlik from Geopsphere Austria, there has been around 30 percent too little precipitation so far this summer. And there is no sign of days of heavy rain to compensate for this. But that is what the dust-dry soil and, above all, the shallow-rooted trees, which cannot reach the deep groundwater, need.
It's getting a bit cooler
At least it's getting a bit cooler, a ray of hope. From Sunday afternoon, colder air from France will be moving towards us. Next week, the 30-degree mark will be over for the time being. The tropical nights that have deprived many of sleep are history and it will be easier to sleep through the night.
Nevertheless, autumn is not just around the corner, it will remain warm and sunny. Temperatures may even rise again at the end of next week. But the forecast models are still somewhat inaccurate here.
Over a period of 20 years, we can see that The phases without precipitation have become longer. On the other hand, there are periods when the rainfall is very intense.
Metereologe Alexander Orlik (Geosphere Austria)
Climate change is having an impact on the Vienna Woods and forestry. Spruce monocultures are disappearing. Forestry chief Januskovecz relies on mixed forests with pines, firs, walnut and cherry. Even cedars from the Mediterranean region are being planted on a trial basis.
However, the Vienna Woods will not (be able to) look too Mediterranean even in Zunkuft. Because the trees also have to survive the cold winters. A challenging balancing act for the foresters.
