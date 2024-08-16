Bregenz Festival could celebrate a record year

"Everything we dreamed of"

In three days, not only the festival season at Lake Constance will come to an end, but also the era of Elisabeth Sobotka. She has been artistically responsible for the festival since 2015. It was not easy for Metzler to say goodbye: "We live in the here and now, which helps us. Otherwise it would be hard to say goodbye, also personally." Sobotka's time was magical right from the start because everything worked so well from the beginning. "Everything we dreamed of, everything we hoped for, has been fulfilled," said the President, who was "infinitely grateful" for this. "They were the ten best years of my career," said Sobotka, returning the praise to "the best boss and the best colleague". "We've become friends, that's not to be taken for granted." She and Lilli Paasikivi will celebrate their farewells and beginnings together on Sunday.