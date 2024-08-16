Let's go
A crisp summit tour to the Freihut border mountain
A challenging, but long route in the snow leads from St. Sigmund im Sellrain to the 2625 meter high summit. After the descent, we stop off at the cozy Gleirschalm.
One thing in advance: we usually talk about the Freihut. Our rather inconspicuous but very rewarding destination is located at the front of the ridge between St. Sigmund and Gries im Sellrain, so the mountain can definitely be considered a border summit.
From the parking lot, the Freihut is signposted, first we follow the asphalt path in the Gleirschtal valley inwards, which leads to the Gleirschalm. Shortly before the refreshment stop, at the beginning of the meadows, the route to Freihut branches off to the left. The route initially follows a cart track, later on a path and often directly up the steep, soon open terrain.
In the morning, the route leads up to the shady side and over to the Jägerstand. Soon after, the view opens up into the Inntal valley.
Facts and figures
- Valley town: St. Sigmund in Sellraintal (1513 m)
- Starting point: paid Gleirsch parking lot on the main road in St. Sigmund
- Route: (asphalted) road, cart path, rustic alpine trail
- Equipment: sturdy shoes, poles
- Requirements: fitness, sure-footedness, no fear of heights and alpine experience
- Children: from 10 years
- Mountain buggy: up to the Gleirschalm
- Refreshments: Gleirschalm (1666 m), T 0650/ 8126722 or 05236/20790; open from Wednesday to Sunday in August
- Arrival by public transport: Bus from Innsbruck to the starting point (Gleirschtal bus stop)
- Difference in altitude: around 1100 meters
- Length: around 4.5 kilometers (starting point - Freihut)
- Walking time: around 3 or a good 2 1/2 hours
The ascent then begins over a rocky ridge to the Kleine Freihut (2582 m), which is a kind of pre-summit. In this section you have to use your hands here and there.
To the south in front of us is a flat plateau, the elevation to the left behind it is our destination. The last few meters are from the southwest to the cross. Up here, the views extend as far as the Koasa, with the Lüsener Fernerkogel to the south
Stop off at the Gleirschalm
We take the ascent route back, being very careful in the steep passages. As a reward, a stop at the Gleirschalm should be on the program - just turn left at the bottom of the valley and walk a few meters across the meadows!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
