A special question
Strange new rule for Premier League referees
Referees in the English Premier League are now confronted with a new measure. The referees must show partiality and disclose their favorite club. This is intended to prevent accusations.
Howard Webb, head of the English referees' association PGMOL, has announced that the new measure is intended to ensure greater transparency. The referees will have to state which team they support as fans. If preferences change, this must also be communicated.
"We will look at this and make adjustments if we believe there is a conflict of interest if you profess to be a fan of a particular team. Even if you have played for a club," explains Webb with regard to the new regulation.
Strong accusations in the relegation battle
The background to the measure are accusations from the previous season. Fans of relegated Nottingham Forrest had accused video referee Stuart Attwell after a defeat against Everton of being a fan of Luton Town, which at the time was a rival of Nottingham in the battle to stay up.
The new measure is intended to remove any basis for such accusations. "We're trying to attract more players to the refereeing profession, so we need to work on that. And if you have personal relationships with people who work in the clubs, too. We will assess all that and take it into account when appointing referees," former world referee Webb concludes.
