Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

A special question

Strange new rule for Premier League referees

Nachrichten
16.08.2024 12:04

Referees in the English Premier League are now confronted with a new measure. The referees must show partiality and disclose their favorite club. This is intended to prevent accusations. 

comment0 Kommentare

Howard Webb, head of the English referees' association PGMOL, has announced that the new measure is intended to ensure greater transparency. The referees will have to state which team they support as fans. If preferences change, this must also be communicated.

"We will look at this and make adjustments if we believe there is a conflict of interest if you profess to be a fan of a particular team. Even if you have played for a club," explains Webb with regard to the new regulation.

Strong accusations in the relegation battle
The background to the measure are accusations from the previous season. Fans of relegated Nottingham Forrest had accused video referee Stuart Attwell after a defeat against Everton of being a fan of Luton Town, which at the time was a rival of Nottingham in the battle to stay up. 

Former international referee Howard Webb. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Former international referee Howard Webb.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

The new measure is intended to remove any basis for such accusations. "We're trying to attract more players to the refereeing profession, so we need to work on that. And if you have personal relationships with people who work in the clubs, too. We will assess all that and take it into account when appointing referees," former world referee Webb concludes. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf