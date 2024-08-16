Cars in the ditch
Crash, abandoned caravan and three injured
A caravan and two other cars were involved in a serious accident on the Tyrolean Fernpass road near Heiterwang (Reutte district) on Thursday afternoon. A large-scale operation was the result. Three people were injured, including a girl (14).
The accident happened at around 3 pm. A 76-year-old German wanted to turn onto the B179 near a service station in his car, which was still carrying his wife. He may have overlooked an approaching caravan belonging to a Dutch family or misjudged its speed.
Caravan broke away from the car
The caravan then hit the German's car with full force, throwing it into the adjacent ditch. "The caravan trailer also detached from the car in the collision. A 60-year-old German woman driving in the opposite direction had to swerve out of the way of the Dutchman's car and slammed on the brakes," said the police.
The abandoned caravan rolled past the German woman's car, hit it at the left rear and also came to a standstill in the ditch.
Die Ermittler.
Immediately in front of the woman's car, the 46-year-old Dutchman's car, in which his wife and two children (aged 11 and 14) were still sitting, also skidded into the adjacent ditch.
Three injured people taken to hospital
The 76-year-old German driver, his wife and the Dutchman's 14-year-old daughter suffered injuries. After receiving first aid at the scene, they were taken to the district hospital in Reutte. All vehicles involved in the accident sustained extensive damage.
Traffic diverted through the local area
During the operation and recovery of the accident vehicles, traffic was diverted through the local area of Heiterwang. The emergency helicopter "RK2", the rescue service with two vehicles, the Heiterwang volunteer fire department with two vehicles and 18 emergency crews, a towing company with three vehicles, the construction district office and the police with two patrols were deployed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
