Gabalier in Kitz: “We are doing everything possible”

"Seamless baggage checks and metal detectors"

For Kitzbühel's security officer, Alexander Gamper (FPÖ), it was "long overdue" for the security concept to be rethought and plans and procedures to be reworked. "And we are doing even more than is stipulated in the event notice. For example, there is a complete baggage check at the entrance and visitors are searched using metal detectors. Admission may take a few minutes longer, but visitors know that there is less chance of a lunatic getting into the stadium," says Gamper.