Gabalier in Kitz: “We are doing everything possible”
The cancellation of the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna due to a foiled terrorist attack - as reported by the "Krone" - also has an impact on Andreas Gabalier's open air concert in Kitzbühel this coming weekend.
It would have been a catastrophe of almost unimaginable proportions if radical Islamists had put their mad plans into action in Vienna: an attack on the Taylor Swift concert was prevented by the arrest of three people. Since then, political discussions have flared up.
"Since Vienna, everything is more alert and awake"
What does this mean for other concerts? At least in the Gamsstadt, the "tense security situation" at the Kitzbühel music festival by and with Andreas Gabalier is causing a lot of work this coming weekend.
Organizer Thomas Rass explains: "Every year we have a lot to do for security, but since Vienna everything is more alert and awake. We have also increased the number of security and law enforcement officers. And explosives specialists and dog handlers are also on duty - they search everything thoroughly before the shows."
In addition, there is a "large task force" from the fire department and 30 young farmers who help with stewarding. Rass does not want or is not allowed to give specific numbers - "for safety reasons".
Fans referred to the tennis stadium in advance
Eyes and ears have been open all week. Two examples: "On Wednesday, a motorcyclist rode into the stadium on his bike. I wanted to know from him what he was planning to do here on the event site," explains the organizer.
And fans who had already arrived and wanted to take photos in the stadium were all turned away. "Because we don't want anyone to come into the tennis stadium that we don't know," emphasizes Rass, who also promises: "We really are doing everything we can."
We have a very good feeling when it comes to security, because everyone involved is working together very professionally.
Thomas Rass und Alexander Gamper
"Seamless baggage checks and metal detectors"
For Kitzbühel's security officer, Alexander Gamper (FPÖ), it was "long overdue" for the security concept to be rethought and plans and procedures to be reworked. "And we are doing even more than is stipulated in the event notice. For example, there is a complete baggage check at the entrance and visitors are searched using metal detectors. Admission may take a few minutes longer, but visitors know that there is less chance of a lunatic getting into the stadium," says Gamper.
"Have trained employees even better"
And Danny Lamonaca, coordinator at "Safe Group" - one of the security companies on site - emphasizes: "What happened in Vienna is of course an internal issue. We have trained our employees even better and in more detail."
