Marketer earthquake looming in the World Rally Championship?

The current owners are hoping for sales proceeds of 500 million euros, according to financial circles. They want to capitalize on the increased valuations for sports rights marketers. In the spring, the Spanish company Dorna Sports, the organizer of the motorcycle and superbike world championships, was sold to the owner of Formula 1, Liberty Media, for a valuation of 4.2 billion euros. Dorna Sports was previously owned by the British financial investor Bridgepoint and the Canadian pension fund CPPIB.