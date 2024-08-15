Palace congratulates Anne with a lovely childhood photo

Anne also has a lot in common with her mother when it comes to a sense of duty. She is considered to be extremely hard-working. Her importance within the Royal Family has increased significantly over the past five years. In addition to the death of her parents, the background to this is the voluntary departure of Prince Harry (39) and Duchess Meghan (43) from the inner circle of the royal family, as well as her brother Andrew (64), who fell into disrepute due to his involvement in an abuse scandal.