Ed Sheeran: Triumph of music and community

You also need stamina because of the biting summer heat. Some of the 45,000 or so fans who arrive in St. Pölten's Green Park on Sheeran Day come a little later in order to escape the brutal sun as much as possible. In addition, the entire area from the Green Stage to the Red Bull Stage to the Nightpark is still in a prolonged summer slumber - the festival only brings out its full guns on the main day. Country pop artist Dasha, who went viral here in Germany with "Austin" and is struggling with the sweltering heat, takes to the stage at 3 pm. Another highlight is US-American David Kushner, who is releasing his debut album "Dichotomy" in two weeks and will be presenting the first songs from it at the Frequency kick-off. He has already shared the stage with Lauv or Dean Lewis and sang Sheeran songs at a young age, as he reveals in the "Krone" interview. "There are certainly better singers than him technically, but with Ed, the whole package fits. It's the authentic stories that he tells and then packs into a perfect stage show."