“Assassination attempt prevented and still in the spotlight”

"Krone": Mr. Haijawi-Pirchner, the Greens and FPÖ are calling for an evaluation of the operation surrounding the prevented attack. The investigative work of the DSN is being called into question. Are you relaxed about this?

OmarHaijawi-Pirchner: Parliamentary scrutiny is legitimate and always permissible. However, doubts about the actions of DSN employees are not motivating for us, because we have prevented a possible assassination attempt and yet we are once again in the spotlight. This is suboptimal, especially after a major reform.