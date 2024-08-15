The “male bastion” of the Vienna Philharmonic is crumbling

Work by a female composer in the new year

Incidentally, Muti is entering his 54th year on the podium of the "Wiener" and - this secret has just been revealed - he will conduct the New Year's Concert at the Musikverein for the seventh time on January 1, 2025. Unfortunately, the next surprise was only half-revealed: "I won't reveal a name yet, but we will be playing the work of a female composer for the first time," announced orchestra director Daniel Froschauer.