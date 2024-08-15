First female subscription conductor
The “male bastion” of the Vienna Philharmonic is crumbling
Riccardo Muti and the Vienna Philharmonic dedicate themselves to a monstrous symphony by Bruckner in Salzburg. Muti also conducts a work by a female composer at the New Year's Concert. And a sensation: for the first time, a woman will conduct a subscription concert of the "Viennese".
The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra is currently in residence at the Salzburg Festival. Around today's Feast of the Assumption, the "Viennese" are making a major contribution to this year's anniversary celebrating the 200th birthday of the Upper Austrian composer Anton Bruckner.
Star conductor Riccardo Muti conducts Bruckner's monstrous Eighth Symphony at his traditional matinees with the "Wieners" in the Großes Festspielhaus. The first concert (of three) was broadcast live on Ö1. Further concerts are scheduled for Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18.
Work by a female composer in the new year
Incidentally, Muti is entering his 54th year on the podium of the "Wiener" and - this secret has just been revealed - he will conduct the New Year's Concert at the Musikverein for the seventh time on January 1, 2025. Unfortunately, the next surprise was only half-revealed: "I won't reveal a name yet, but we will be playing the work of a female composer for the first time," announced orchestra director Daniel Froschauer.
The ten subscription concert programs for the coming season are in the hands of ten musical directors. In addition to Muti, Christian Thielemann, Franz Welser-Möst and regular guest Zubin Mehta, who conducted the orchestra for the first time 63 years ago, will be on the podium.
Courage to rejuvenate on the podium
For the first time, three debutants have also been entrusted with this task. And this is where the "male bastion" creates another sensation: Lithuanian conductor Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla is the first woman ever to receive this honor.
Young star Klaus Mäkelä and Yannick Nézet-Séguin also celebrate subscription debuts. Andris Nelsons is the musical director of the "Wiener"'s tour of Asia.
New Year's concert in Linz pays homage to the Viennese Waltz King
The scene is set in Linz: Chief conductor Markus Poschner and the Bruckner Orchestra dedicate their New Year's Concert at the Brucknerhaus to the Waltz King Johann Strauss as they celebrate his 200th birthday in 2025.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
