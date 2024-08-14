Vorteilswelt
Soon the time will come!

Katzenberger wants to undress for “Playboy”

Nachrichten
14.08.2024 14:41

Naked with an announcement: 37-year-old reality star Daniela Katzenberger wants to undress for "Playboy" after her 40th birthday. "I want to be in 'Playboy' at 40. So far I've always turned them down, but at 40 I'm taking my clothes off," she said in a "TV Digital" interview.

comment0 Kommentare

"Firstly, because 40 is a bad age for women. That's when many are close to the menopause and believe that everything will be horror," Katzenberger explained her decision. 

And secondly: "Because my career started when I really wanted to be in 'Playboy' and wasn't successful. But since I've been successful, the German 'Playboy' has been asking me for 15 years now. At 40, I say: yes!"

"Cat" turns 40 in two years
Her 40th birthday is in October 2026, and new episodes of her reality soap "Daniela Katzenberger" can be seen on Vox next month, from September 6.

For the TV blonde, however, it is also clear what she will never do: move to the RTL jungle camp. "RTL could pay whatever they want - I would never take part. Because when I'm hungry, I become a diva. And I really don't want to put anyone through that," says the "cat", who now lives on Mallorca.

Makes hate a topic on the net
This time, she also wants to present serious sides of herself on TV: "Things to do with social media, for example. Some of the things that go on there are anything but funny, just think of the hate comments. My heart's desire was to finally address this - because most people think that 'the Katzenberger' probably doesn't have any problems because of her celebrity and money."

Nowadays, Katzenberger sees the fact that she once had eyebrows tattooed as a youthful sin: "There were things that sucked - like the eyebrows on her forehead. But although it was bad, it was also good in the end - all in all a bad-good mistake. And that actually applies to everything: when I've made mistakes, they've always been good for something."

Vox once built Daniela Katzenberger up into a TV star. In 2015, the cult blonde then switched to RTLzwei with her reality formats. With the new season, Katzenberger is now returning to her old home channel.

