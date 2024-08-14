"A queasy feeling"
Concerns about Frequency, but organizers reassured
Following the cancellation of the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna due to attack plans, security authorities are on alert - controls at major events are to be intensified. Since Wednesday morning, the Frequency Festival in St. Pölten has been on standby. An employee contacted the "Krone" with concern - but the organizer can reassure her.
It has now been a week since the concerts by megastar Taylor Swift had to be canceled by promoter Barracuda Music due to terror plans. The disappointment was and still is huge among fans. Operational concepts were immediately tightened up for the next major events.
In addition to the Coldplay concerts, which are due to take place in Vienna next week, the Frequency Festival with Ed Sheeran on Wednesday is the first event on the executive's agenda.
Police call for vigilance
The police are also calling on guests to be vigilant and report any suspicious observations. But what about the staff at the event? An insider contacted the "Krone" - she wishes to remain anonymous.
"I have a queasy feeling ..."
"We are hardly checked, if at all." A glance at the crew wristbands by the security staff would be enough. "Then they wave us in," says the young woman. You can even use the wristband to gain access to the stage - without any further checks.
"It's funny"
Especially in view of the fact that Taylor Swift's concerts were canceled due to suspected terrorism. This also worries the young woman: "I didn't pay any attention to it at first, but then we talked about it in our group and it's quite strange. I have a queasy feeling," she tells the Krone.
Another point of criticism: "The security staff are mostly young lads. In my estimation, no more than 20 years old. They don't give the impression of being trained security guards."
The security staff are predominantly young lads, they don't give the impression of being trained security men.
eine Crew-Mitarbeiterin
The tighter security measures announced in the run-up to the festival - at least in terms of staff - have therefore apparently not materialized: "I left the festival site and went shopping, and even when I came back, nobody checked me - regardless of the entrance. We can go in and out as and where we want."
A brief explanation of the situation
- An Austrian Islamist cell has planned a terrorist attack on one of the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna.
- A 19-year-old from Ternitz (Lower Austria) and two other teenage boys were arrested.
- According to information from "Krone", one suspect (17) worked for a facility company that was active on the premises.
- Various toxic liquids such as sulphuric acid were found in the 19-year-old's house.
Lack of vehicle inspection on the premises
During set-up, the employee and her colleagues drove onto the site by car, which was also not checked: "We could have taken anything in there. Starting with glass bottles, which are actually prohibited ..."
All crew members were thoroughly checked by the security police.
Frequency-Veranstalter Harry Jenner
Frequency organizer Harry Jenner from Barracuda-Music takes a relaxed view of the accusations. When asked by "Krone", he assures that all crew members have been known for years and that they had already been "thoroughly screened by the security police" in advance.
Freedom of movement is essential
In response to the accusation that some of the security staff may be too young, Jenner says that they can only be hired once they have reached the age of majority. The boys should therefore be at least 18. It is also essential for the organization that the employees are allowed to move freely around the site.
The Frequency is one of the "safest events" ever, Jenner reassures - and the security concept has been tightened up again after the incidents in Vienna, which is why longer waiting times due to checks should be expected.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.