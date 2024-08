Man United make two bargain deals at Bayern

"Emotional message"

One thing is certain: De Ligt leaves an emotional farewell message on Instagram. "I would like to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your love and support. It was a great honor to have played for a wonderful club like FC Bayern for 2 years. During this time, we were able to experience unforgettable moments together. Winning the title, the great CL nights, these are memories that will stay with me forever."