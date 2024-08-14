Poverty in the middle of Graz
When everyday life becomes a search for shade
Eva Balogova has no fixed home in Graz. A major challenge for the 69-year-old, especially with the current high temperatures. Her everyday life in search of the next shady spot.
"I often get dizzy in summer, I take medication for high blood pressure. I find winter better, I don't care about the cold," says Eva Balogova. She is sitting at a table in the courtyard of the Vinzinest, an emergency shelter in Maria-Stromberger-Gasse in Graz. This is where she ends her day after working through her routine: "First I go to the post office in Andritz - but I can only stay there for two hours. Today I got 15 euros. Then I sit in the park and wait for the Vinzinest to open," says the 69-year-old.
Begging as part of everyday life
Like many clients, Balogova comes from Hostice, a small Slovakian community with an unemployment rate of around 80 percent. She has been unable to find work, so today she begs for money for her family - her husband, three children, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Tomorrow she wants to go home again, together with three other women in a car without air conditioning.
"It's hot everywhere - in Hostice as well as in Graz," she says, fanning herself with her hand. "I make sure I drink enough water. Sometimes I buy a bottle, sometimes I fill it up in Andritz. But sometimes I'm also offered a bottle of water or a pair of sunglasses. There are many kind hearts in Graz."
You can find shelter here
- The Vinzinest (Maria-Stromberger-Gasse 14) is open daily between 3 pm and 7 am as an emergency shelter.
- People in need can also spend the night at Vinzischutz (Dominikanergasse 7), Vinzitel (Lilienthalgasse 20a), Haus Rosalie (Babenbergerstraße 61a) and Vinzilife (Wolkensteingasse 43).
At the VinziMarkt (Karl-Morre-Straße 9), people living in poverty can also buy food and hygiene products, which are sold at a maximum price of 30 percent of the original price.
- Caritas offers the Arche 38 (Eggenberger Gürtel 38) as an emergency shelter and the Mesnergasse day center (Mesnergasse 4) as well as the Marienstüberl (Kleiststraße 73) for daytime hours.
- Volunteers can contact Vinziwerke at vinzihaus@vinzi.at or on 0316 58 58 00.
It is precisely this solidarity that the Styrian social services are currently appealing to: "If you see someone lying outside who is obviously suffering from the heat, then speak to the person or contact us. If the person seems confused, unresponsive or even unconscious, please call the emergency services immediately," says Nicola Baloch, deputy coordinator of Vinziwerke. In addition: "Especially in summer, we are grateful for every donation in kind and money as well as volunteers.
