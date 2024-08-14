When everyday life becomes a search for shade

"I often get dizzy in summer, I take medication for high blood pressure. I find winter better, I don't care about the cold," says Eva Balogova. She is sitting at a table in the courtyard of the Vinzinest, an emergency shelter in Maria-Stromberger-Gasse in Graz. This is where she ends her day after working through her routine: "First I go to the post office in Andritz - but I can only stay there for two hours. Today I got 15 euros. Then I sit in the park and wait for the Vinzinest to open," says the 69-year-old.