Line from Salzburg
No to the Ischl line annoys people in the Salzkammergut region
It is well known that Salzburg wants to extend its S-Link to Bad Ischl, but Linz has turned it down: this is now causing excitement and outrage in the Salzkammergut. You can read why here.
The "Krone" newspaper reported the details of this public transport project last week: a branch of the S-Link planned in Salzburg (a connection from north to south in the provincial capital) is to extend to Bad Ischl. Transport planners have now been commissioned to look for possible routes.
Red criticism of the blue transport minister
However, even before official talks with Upper Austria, Transport Minister Günther Steinkellner (FPÖ) rejected the project. He told the "Krone" newspaper that the plans were utopian and that the Linz regional light rail system had priority. SPÖ transport spokesman Tobias Höglinger says: "Instead of at least trying to constructively take up the Salzburg initiative on our side of the federal state border, he waves it away and tells the population in the Salzkammergut that there can be no rail projects elsewhere because once again everything has to be done in the central region."
Old route abandoned in 1957
The current plans envisage reactivating the Ischler Bahn. The problem with this is that the old route of the railroad to Salzburg, which was discontinued in 1957, is now blocked and a new one would have to be found. The SPÖ MP is surprised that Steinkellner's transport department cannot handle two "challenging rail projects at the same time". Höglinger suggests that the residents of the Salzkammergut should contact LH Thomas Stelzer straight away in order to make progress on the matter. Regarding the Linz regional light rail system, Höglinger says: "Only the governor and the construction director were able to finalize the project together with the mayor of Linz," the Blacks receive praise from the Reds.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.