No to the Ischl line annoys people in the Salzkammergut region

Old route abandoned in 1957

The current plans envisage reactivating the Ischler Bahn. The problem with this is that the old route of the railroad to Salzburg, which was discontinued in 1957, is now blocked and a new one would have to be found. The SPÖ MP is surprised that Steinkellner's transport department cannot handle two "challenging rail projects at the same time". Höglinger suggests that the residents of the Salzkammergut should contact LH Thomas Stelzer straight away in order to make progress on the matter. Regarding the Linz regional light rail system, Höglinger says: "Only the governor and the construction director were able to finalize the project together with the mayor of Linz," the Blacks receive praise from the Reds.