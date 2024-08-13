For reconstruction
EU has transferred a further 4.2 billion euros to Kiev
The European Commission disbursed around 4.2 billion euros in aid to Ukraine on Tuesday. This means that 12 billion euros have been transferred to the Ukrainian government to date as part of the so-called Ukraine Facility. The new payments are to be used for infrastructure.
The Council of EU Member States had already approved the disbursement as Ukraine had fulfilled the necessary reform conditions. The EU funds will be used to rebuild destroyed infrastructure and to run hospitals and schools.
The quarterly payments under the Ukraine Facility are conditional on Ukraine fulfilling the agreed requirements. Ukraine has enacted the laws required for the reform of the Ukrainian Economic Security Bureau and adapted the standards for corporate governance to international models, the Commission said in a press release.
Focus on corruption
The aim is to combat tax evasion and economic crime more effectively. Kiev has also adopted a national energy and climate plan with initiatives up to 2030.
"The people of Ukraine are being forced to fight a horrific war. At the same time, they need functioning schools and hospitals, must have access to water and electricity, need trains, roads and bridges to keep their country running," said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
That is why the EU Facility for Ukraine continues to provide vital support - so that all these challenges can be overcome, said the EU leader.
50 billion euros for Ukraine by 2027
Ukraine is to receive up to 50 billion euros in aid from 2024 to 2027 as part of the Ukraine Facility. 33 billion euros of this is earmarked as loans, the rest in the form of grants. The reforms envisaged in the Ukraine plan relate to the areas of energy, agriculture, transport, ecological and digital change, as well as state-owned companies, public finances and decentralization.
