EU has transferred a further 4.2 billion euros to Kiev

50 billion euros for Ukraine by 2027

Ukraine is to receive up to 50 billion euros in aid from 2024 to 2027 as part of the Ukraine Facility. 33 billion euros of this is earmarked as loans, the rest in the form of grants. The reforms envisaged in the Ukraine plan relate to the areas of energy, agriculture, transport, ecological and digital change, as well as state-owned companies, public finances and decentralization.