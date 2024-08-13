Why the sky over Austria suddenly turned red

The sky glow has something to do with the sun

Why did the sky suddenly glow so brightly? There's a weather phenomenon behind it, as Salzburg-based Christian Ortner from GeoSphere Austria explains: "What's generally behind it is clear. The position of the sun was very low, it was already evening. There was also a lot of high cloud cover. And the clouds are simply illuminated by the setting sun. The extreme red is the result of the sun being extremely low or just above the horizon," explains the meteorologist. He himself witnessed this phenomenon in the city of Salzburg and was just as amazed as many others.