“You definitely won’t find us in the casino”

Opera superstar Asmik Grigorian, on the other hand, can be seen quite often on stage at the Salzburg Festival. And rightly so, according to many premiere visitors. In "The Gambler", she plays Polina, the General's stepdaughter. "The biggest problem for Polina is the struggle with herself and I can understand that, because I have always tried to find myself and still do today," says Grigorian.