Austrian info for Swift concerts in London

Bomb maker gets top lawyer

What is certain, however, is that the main suspect Beran A. (19) has received an important reinforcement in court. Star lawyer Werner Tomanek is taking over the defense of the alleged bomb maker from Ternitz (Lower Austria). However, it remains to be seen whether the strategy of the allegedly innocent amateur Islamist will now change fundamentally. Tomanek, who has been active as a criminal defense lawyer for decades and has represented hundreds of suspected felons, is not yet showing his cards. The experienced top lawyer with a law firm in the center of Vienna wants to study the extensive file in detail first, he told the "Krone".