"Acts of terror"
Austrian info for Swift concerts in London
Red alert for the upcoming Taylor Swift concerts in the British capital! After a possibly foiled attack in Vienna, Austrian investigators are in "close contact" with their European colleagues. Meanwhile, a star lawyer defends the young bomber.
After the attacks on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna were only narrowly prevented, investigations by the local authorities are continuing at full speed. The British secret service is also particularly interested in the findings. After all, the US star's tour is due to continue in London on Thursday. After the knife attack in Southport - at the end of July, a 17-year-old stabbed three little girls at a Taylor Swift dance event - and the arrests in Austria, the five concerts at the sold-out Wembley Stadium are on high alert.
Austrian investigators to help
Explosives dogs, metal detectors, equestrian squads and the findings of Austrian forensics are to contribute to increased security on the island. A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior is keeping a low profile on the exchange with Scotland Yard, MI5 and co. but explains: "We are in regular close contact with all European services." Experienced investigators speak of the "dossier for London", which had to be prepared under high pressure.
Regarding the ongoing investigations, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) only stated on Monday that the picture of "attack planning and radicalization" was becoming more and more clear. However, traces of other security staff involved in the planned terrorist attack are unlikely to have yielded any new information.
Bomb maker gets top lawyer
What is certain, however, is that the main suspect Beran A. (19) has received an important reinforcement in court. Star lawyer Werner Tomanek is taking over the defense of the alleged bomb maker from Ternitz (Lower Austria). However, it remains to be seen whether the strategy of the allegedly innocent amateur Islamist will now change fundamentally. Tomanek, who has been active as a criminal defense lawyer for decades and has represented hundreds of suspected felons, is not yet showing his cards. The experienced top lawyer with a law firm in the center of Vienna wants to study the extensive file in detail first, he told the "Krone".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.