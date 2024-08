Power plant and shade provider

An "Agri-PV" system that covers an agricultural area but provides shade for 6000 chickens and 60 sheep. And on top of that, it offers the scratching poultry protection from hawks. "A win-win-win situation for climate protection, agriculture and the railroad", as emphasized at the opening by Minister Leonore Gewessler, Deputy Governor Gaby Schaunig and ÖBB Board Member Johann Pluy as well as landlord and traditional chicken farmer Adrian Reichhold.