When the very last flashlight goes out …

The very last flashlight has gone out for Mörtel

So now the very last flashlight has gone out for our Mörtel, as "Krone" postman Michael Jeannée once christened him. What remains are the memories of the self-deprecating master builder who, as the oldest candidate of the Second Republic, even wanted to become Federal President - not just once, that would have been too boring for him. He tried it in 1998 and then wanted to try again in 2016.