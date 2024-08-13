Cool tips
The best Salzburg excursion destinations in the heat
Hot, hotter, Salzburg! In the coming days, temperatures will climb to over 30 degrees Celsius in many places. Water lovers will be looking to cool off in the lakes and outdoor pools. But even if you don't fancy a dip in the sometimes not-so-cool water, you don't have to sweat. The "Krone" has the best excursion tips for escaping the heatwave.
Off to the Lungau! There are not only wonderful hiking destinations here, but also pleasantly cool nights. In its current campaign, tourism advertising is focusing precisely on this trump card: "Are you also too hot to sleep? Book cool nights now. . ." is the slogan in the advertisements.
Off to the glacier! Get on the ski lift and escape the summer heat. The Kitzsteinhorn is probably Salzburg's highest excursion destination (3029 meters), on the glacier plateau winter feelings come up - hiking, snowball fights and tobogganing included.
Into the water! The Plötz waterfall near Ebenau is in an idyllic location, is a real cool-down and can be wonderfully combined with a hike.
Off to Hellbrunn! The water features also promise real cooling in the city of Salzburg. Fun for the whole family!
Off to the cave! The Eisriesenwelt in Werfen is one of the largest ice caves in the world. Don't forget your jacket: Temperatures inside are around freezing point even in summer.
Off into the gorge! A hike through the Scheffau Lammerklamm gorge is a real cool-down - without breaking a sweat.
None of these excursion destinations appeal to you? Then head to the outdoor pool or one of the countless lakes in Salzburg.
