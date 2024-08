Beach volleyball: After the Olympics is before the European Championships

Hörl/Horst in

The first group opponents of the top favorites Åhman/Hellvig, who won last year's European Championships in Vienna, will be the Austrian duo Mathias Seiser/Laurenc Grössig on Wednesday. Seiser suffered from gastrointestinal problems at the weekend. The ÖVV line-up is led by Julian Hörl/Alexander Horst, who were eliminated early at the Olympics with three defeats without winning a set. They have the Italians Paolo Nicolai/Samuele Cottafava as the strongest team in their preliminary round pool. Timo Hammarberg/Philipp Waller and Florian Schnetzer/Moritz Kindl are also competing.