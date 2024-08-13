Record in Tyrol
There is room for almost an entire village on this bench
The view from the Schartenkogel in the Tyrolean vacation region of Hall-Wattens is magnificent. Two valleys lie at your feet. But it's also worth taking a look at the new attraction right next to the summit cross. An XXL Swiss stone pine bench. The builders call it the longest in the world.
The Speckbacher Schützenkompanie Tulfes has put a lot of work into the mega project. "Many hard-working and creative comrades have lent a hand to make the longest Swiss stone pine bench in the world a reality," reports Tulfes rifle captain Manfred Arnold.
The new bench measures a proud 55 meters. Around 100 people can sit there at the same time and enjoy the view - in one direction you can see the Inn Valley, in the other the Volder Valley. The bench was built so that visitors can comfortably look in both directions.
One of the largest Swiss stone pine stands in Europe
Why was the Schartenkogel in particular chosen for the project? It is easily accessible for families with children. From the mountain station of the Glungezerbahn cable car, it is just over two kilometers and 300 meters in altitude to the summit.
The bench was deliberately made from the popular Swiss stone pine. The Glungezer has one of the largest Swiss stone pine stands in the whole of Europe, as well as the oldest tree in Tyrol. This is also a stone pine, over 750 years old.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
