Feldkirch is a very strong promoted team

Many of the spectators who attended BW Feldkirch's Vorarlbergliga premiere on Saturday could not believe their eyes. Coach Oliver Schnellrieder's side thrashed relegated Westliga side Wolfurt 4:0. And were merciful to the Unterländer, as numerous chances were missed. Former Altach player Luca Wieser was the Montfortstädter's director and enforcer, playing the visitors from Wolfurt dizzy time and time again.