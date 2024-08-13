Vamed sale
“Profit is being made at the expense of patients”
The employees of the addiction clinic and Anton Proksch Institute rehabilitation center are holding a works meeting to protest against the sale to the French investment fund PAI-Partners. Because they and the patients would be the losers.
The Anton Proksch Institute (API) in the 23rd district is one of the leading addiction clinics in Europe and has been researching and treating all forms of addiction from alcohol and medication to addictive drugs, games and the internet for 68 years. In 2023, 4532 patients received both inpatient and outpatient care.
The API is 60 percent owned by Vamed and 40 percent by a foundation. As a result, it is also affected by the planned sale of Vamed to the French private equity company PAI Partners - and the expected privatization of rehabilitation care.
Profit maximization in the foreground
The background: by the end of the year, the controversial investment fund PAI wants to acquire a majority stake in 21 Austrian rehabilitation centers from the former partially state-owned healthcare group Vamed. "My main concern is what PAI-Partners has already done in other countries, for example with employees," says Works Council Chairman Harald Steer. The fund is accused of exploiting residents, patients and employees to maximize profits.
I can't see that our tax and insurance money will go to private funds in the event of the sale. Profit is being made here at the expense of sick people.
The works council warns that purely profit-oriented actions in healthcare will lead to cuts in personnel - with unpleasant consequences for everyone.
Staff turnover increases, but quality decreases
The pressure in the facilities to shift activities to colleagues with as few qualifications as possible and therefore less pay is already being implemented. "This increases staff turnover and reduces the quality for patients," continues Steer.
Federal and state governments have a duty
"I am of the opinion that the federal government, the social insurance institutions and the federal states should now assume their responsibility in the interests of patients and employees," emphasizes the qualified healthcare and nursing professional. To make this clear, a public works meeting is being held today, Friday, in front of the API. They want to fight for the patients.
