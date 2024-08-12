Due to threat of war
AUA flight stop to Tehran and Tel Aviv extended
Austrian Airlines has extended its flight stops to Tel Aviv, Tehran, Erbil and Amman due to the continuing unclear situation in the Middle East and the imminent threat of war.
The flight cancellations will apply up to and including August 21, the Austrian airline announced on Monday. AUA is offering passengers affected by the cancelations the option of free rebooking or free cancellation. The safety of passengers and crews is always the top priority, it was emphasized. Flights operated by AUA's parent company Lufthansa, Swiss and Eurowings are also affected.
Israel prepared for a retaliatory strike
The background to the measure is the tensions between Israel and Iran, which give rise to fears of war in the region - far beyond the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government sees indications of an imminent major attack by Tehran on Israel in the coming days. This has already been announced several times by the Mullah regime.
The attack would be in retaliation for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital Tehran at the end of July, according to media reports. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in Haniyeh's death.
