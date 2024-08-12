“Deep respect” for “Austrian original”

FPÖ Federal Party Chairman Herbert Kickl and the third President of the National Council Norbert Hofer reacted with deep regret to the sad news. "Richard Lugner was not only an outstanding entrepreneur and a dazzling personality, but above all a person with a big heart. His commitment, his energy and his unshakeable belief in the good in people reached many people," said Hofer. Kickl described Lugner as an "unmistakable original, a piece of Viennese cultural history. He is probably one of the few dazzling figures who also succeeded in shaping the media coverage for decades. My condolences go out to the family and relatives at this time".