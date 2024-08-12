Reactions to his passing
“Deep respect” for “Austrian original”
The news of the death of construction and society lion Richard Lugner triggered numerous reactions within a short space of time on Monday. Celebrities from politics and business paid great respect to the "Austrian original".
"Richard Lugner was a successful entrepreneur and a dazzling personality. An Austrian original who never bent. Rest in peace!", posted Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) on the short message platform X.
FPÖ Federal Party Chairman Herbert Kickl and the third President of the National Council Norbert Hofer reacted with deep regret to the sad news. "Richard Lugner was not only an outstanding entrepreneur and a dazzling personality, but above all a person with a big heart. His commitment, his energy and his unshakeable belief in the good in people reached many people," said Hofer. Kickl described Lugner as an "unmistakable original, a piece of Viennese cultural history. He is probably one of the few dazzling figures who also succeeded in shaping the media coverage for decades. My condolences go out to the family and relatives at this time".
Great consternation in Viennese local politics
NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger emphasized via X: "Richard Lugner marks the end of an era. A passionate entrepreneur, political head, dazzling personality and incredible entertainer is no more. This is very sad. My heartfelt condolences to his family."
Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig was "very saddened". "My condolences go out to the family," Ludwig emphasized in an X-Posting.
Mahrer: "Vienna will miss him very much"
The leader of the Vienna ÖVP, Karl Mahrer, expressed his deep regret: Lugner had "shaped the image of our city in a special way through his entrepreneurial vision and his extraordinary drive". Mahrer continued: "Richard Lugner provided significant impetus for the construction industry and the development of trade in Vienna (...) Vienna will miss him greatly."
Trade association: "Outstanding work"
The Austrian Retail Association reacted with great sadness and expressed "deep respect" for Lugner: "Richard Lugner set new standards with his visionary strength and courage and inspired many - as a retailer and as a shopping center operator in the heart of the city of Vienna. I was particularly touched by his everlasting handshake quality. His legacy will remain with the industry," emphasized Stephan Mayer-Heinisch, President of the independent, non-partisan trade association. Rainer Will, Managing Director of the trade association, added: "Richard Lugner has become an icon of Austrian retail through his outstanding entrepreneurial work, which has created many jobs in the country."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
