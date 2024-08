Felix Gall surprisingly rides the Vuelta for the first time

"We have a strong team"

During the three weeks in Spain, he is to support O'Connor, who left the team after the start of the season. However, the strong climber should also be given his own freedom on one of the numerous mountain stages. "I trained well after the Tour and am ready for my first Vuelta. We have a very strong team, with Ben O'Connor for the overall classification. I will support him and I am very motivated," said Gall a few days before the start in Portugal.