Press on the Olympics:
“Gold for Paris! We needed these games”
Paris bids a wistful farewell to its Summer Olympics. After the closing ceremony on Sunday evening, the international press draws a conclusion.
France
"Le Parisien": "These Games will leave their mark on us forever. Paris puts on a show fit for Hollywood and sends Los Angeles into the race. Gold for Paris, the French team and the security forces."
"Le Monde": "Paris closes its Games with a grandiose celebration and shakes hands with Los Angeles. Poetic and lively images alternate in a three-hour ceremony with many surprises."
"L'Équipe": "The flame has gone out, but memories of a wonderful two weeks remain for eternity."
"Le Figaro": "Even if the show was not as grandiose as the opening ceremony - it was difficult to fight against the Seine - some spectacular visual scenes will remain in the memory."
USA
"Los Angeles Times": "Bring it on! Los Angeles begins the countdown to the 2028 Games. LA promises authentic Games. But no other city in the world can do what Paris did - set the drama of Olympic competition against the backdrop of the gleaming Eiffel Tower and the lush gardens of Versailles."
"New York Times": "Merci, Paris: We needed these games! Paris, uncharacteristically dizzying, bids Olympia adieu."
England
"The Times": "France ends the Olympic Games with a bang in an energetic closing ceremony. A Hollywood spectacle, an ethereal light show with a golden time traveler who has the face of a housefly, and more dancing than you could wish for."
"Mirror": "Tom Cruise threw himself off the arena roof, saluted Simone Biles and sped away on a motorcycle with an Olympic flag. It was a classic ending to the greatest show on earth."
Netherlands
"de Volksrant": "The Games have given France a boost. Many French people thought their country was in decline, but it has been shown that France can actually host a world event to be proud of. The French, who are all too often prone to complaining and protesting, have allowed themselves to be carried away."
Japan
"Japan Times": "France ends its Olympic party with Tom Cruise and Léon Marchand. After a turbulent preparation for the Games, France has delivered a successful and largely problem-free Games."
Argentina
"Clarin": "Farewell to Paris, off to Los Angeles: athletes take the stage, Tom Cruise jumps into the void. From a Stade de France that had been transformed into an apocalyptic world in which the Olympic Games did not exist, to a stadium dominated by loud music. A long night full of emotions."
Australia
"Sydney Morning Herald": "French pomp meets American splendor at a spectacular closing ceremony."
South Africa
"The Star": "Incredible Olympics come to an end, and it's clear once again why the quadrennial event is the greatest sporting spectacle of all. The Olympics are better than the Rugby and Football World Cups combined."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
