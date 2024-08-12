Always good for a scandal
Lugner and the Opera Ball: His illustrious guests
The Opera Ball will never be the same again: Because every year since 1992, Richard Lugner has brought a star guest to the Ball of Balls - and doesn't always make friends. Next February, for the first time, the state gala will have to do without the great Opera Ball zampano. Here is a look back at Lugner's most glamorous guests.
The fact that Lugner's guests were always good for a scandal was already evident in 1996, when US singer Grace Jones apparently had sex with her companion in a remote corner of the box.
"Acoustically perceptible"
"That was clearly audible," Lugner once said. The premiere guest in 1992, on the other hand, was the "very problem-free" Harry Belafonte. Back then, by the way, there was almost no media attention.
Collins "ice cold"
But that changed with Joan Collins in 1993. "She was very professional - and ice-cold," said Lugner. The American actress was also the first time the master builder was confronted with the quirks and special requests of international celebrities: As the diva only appeared in a miniskirt as a matter of principle, the lectern on the Lugner City stage had to be covered for the autograph session.
In addition, mineral water could only be provided in a sealed container. "She was afraid that someone would pour sleeping pills into it," explained the master builder.
International headlines
Lugner first hit the international headlines in 1997 with Sarah "Förtschi" Ferguson, the Duchess of York. After that, only big politics could stop the busy master builder: After the formation of the first FPÖ-ÖVP government in 2000, potential "ball donors" ran away from the master builder in droves.
Claudia Cardinale suddenly didn't want to attend the event at his side any more than Catherine Deneuve.
Anderson, Hilton, Kardashian
However, the master builder's biggest coups were undoubtedly Pamela Anderson (2003), Paris Hilton (2007) and Kim Kardashian (2014).
However, Kardashian in particular upset the master builder: the American had arrived with her own TV team and regularly disrupted the supporting program around the ball. "It was a mess," said an annoyed Lugner. But Kardashian also spoke afterwards of a "real nightmare".
Ruby scandal
The master builder caused the most trouble when he hired the Italian Ruby Rubacuori in 2011, who was involved in a sex affair surrounding the Italian ex-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
The diplomatic faux pas infuriated the then organizer Desiree Treichl-Stürgkh to such an extent that she no longer wanted to give Baumeister a box.
Last Opera Ball with Priscilla Presley
The past few years were comparatively harmless: Brooke Shields came in 2016, Goldie Hawn in 2017, Melanie Griffith in 2018, Ornella Muti in 2020 and Jane Fonda in 2023. Richard Lugner celebrated his very last Opera Ball this year together with Elvis Presley's ex-wife Priscilla Presley.
Incidentally, the master builder's favorite guest was Sophia Loren, who danced at the Opera Ball in 1995. "She was a real lady," enthused the society lion.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
