Impatient drivers
Dozens of wrong-way drivers due to traffic jam on highway
Impatience and irresponsible behavior - this combination caused unbelievable scenes on the A8 near Meggenhofer (Upper Austria) on Sunday. There was a traffic jam after a vehicle fire. Reason enough for around 50 drivers to simply turn around on the highway.
It was around 11.30 a.m. on Sunday when Markus Sob (48) from St. Marienkirchen near Schärding witnessed the unbelievable scenes. He was driving with his son when he got caught in a traffic jam shortly after the Meggenhofen exit. "It was only 300 meters after the exit. That was bitter, of course," the man told the "Krone" newspaper.
Driver turned around
While he waited in the car for the traffic jam to clear, other road users were less patient. "Someone in front of me suddenly turned his car around in the middle of the highway and then drove back in the emergency lane," he says, describing the situation.
More and more wrong-way drivers
And as it happens, this was the starting signal for numerous other drivers to do the same. More and more turned their vehicles around, it was a chaotic scene, according to Sob, who filmed and photographed the incident. In the end, there were around 50 drivers from Germany and Austria who were driving in the emergency lane as wrong-way drivers.
"You can't do that. What if an emergency vehicle drives up to the scene of the accident?" says the man from Innviertel, who works as a firefighter himself, annoyed by the irresponsible situation. The traffic jam had cleared up anyway.
Car caught fire
The traffic jam was caused by a dangerous incident. A young couple - a 25-year-old from Germany and his partner (also 25) - were driving on the Innkreisautobahn A8 on Sunday. Near Meggenhofen, the couple's car suddenly caught fire in the engine compartment while they were driving. The fire was probably caused by a technical defect.
