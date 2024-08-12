The next rejection?
Bayern frustration! Desired transfer threatens to fall through
FC Bayern have probably lost the bidding for French talent Desire Doue against Paris Saint-Germain. French media and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano have reported that the 19-year-old has opted for a move to PSG. And this despite the fact that Munich are now likely to have fresh money in their transfer coffers.
For a long time, everything seemed to be clear between Doue and Bayern. In recent weeks, Munich have made intensive efforts to acquire the attacking player from Stade Rennes. According to insiders, those responsible at the record champions had clearly outlined their plan and made a move palatable for Doue. Only the transfer fee was still causing problems.
But then PSG suddenly intervened and also presented the 19-year-old with a plan for the future. Both clubs increased their offers to Rennes - but no agreement has yet been reached. Bayern wanted to get down to business quickly and make a new offer - but the faltering sales of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui prevented the supervisory board from giving its approval.
Euphoria gives way to transfer hangover
Meanwhile, the player announced that he would concentrate on the Olympic soccer tournament with France and only decide on his future afterwards. In the meantime, Bayern have probably achieved a breakthrough in negotiations with Manchester United and De Ligt and Mazraoui are on the verge of a double transfer to the Premier League. This would have provided the record champions with the necessary income to increase their offer to Rennes and finalize the Doue deal.
However, the euphoria in Munich soon gave way to renewed transfer frustration. French media and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reported on Sunday evening that Doue had now decided to move to PSG. The 19-year-old had communicated this to all parties involved. There has been no official confirmation yet. But after Xavi Simons, Bayern are facing another transfer setback. And the question marks over Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah are also getting bigger and bigger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
