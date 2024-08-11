Test driver's license confiscated
17-year-old speeding at 200 km/h: car confiscated
I wonder what this young speeding driver was up to? A 17-year-old sped through a 100 km/h zone on the Westautobahn near Ansfelden (Upper Austria) at 198 km/h on Sunday morning. The boy has lost his probationary driver's license - and his VW Passat was also temporarily confiscated by the police because of the new law.
On Sunday shortly before 11 a.m., the laser measurement of the Haid highway police showed 198 km/h for a 17-year-old driver, mind you on a section of the A1 near Ansfelden where a maximum of 100 km/h is permitted. After deducting the measurement tolerance, the young speeding driver was traveling at 92 km/h too fast.
Driver's license and car gone
The 17-year-old from the district of Salzburg-Umgebung was stopped at the Ansfelden rest area. The police took the boy's probationary driver's license on the spot. And after telephone consultation with the district authority's journal service, the provisional confiscation of his VW Passat was also ordered.
The district authority will decide what to do with the car - which is probably registered to the 17-year-old - in the coming days. In extreme cases, vehicles can be auctioned off under the new speeding law.
Six inspections in Upper Austria
Since March 1, the vehicles of extreme speeders can be confiscated if they exceed the speed limit by more than 60 km/h in urban areas and by more than 70 km/h outside urban areas. In Upper Austria, the new regulation, including the new case, has been used six times so far. However, there has never been a forced sale of the vehicle.
