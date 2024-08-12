Mother warns of perverts: “Watch out for children”

Outdoor pools often the scene of unpleasant incidents

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case, as unpleasant scenes occur time and again in leisure oases. Most recently, lifeguards have repeatedly been the targets of physical attacks. In June of this year alone, the "Badewaschel" from Laakirchen, Perg and Bad Leonfelden had to be treated in hospital after being attacked by rowdy bathers. In most cases, the attacks were triggered by supposedly harmless disputes about the bathing rules.