Excitement around outdoor pool
Mother warns of perverts: “Watch out for children”
Unpleasant scenes at the outdoor pool in Eferding! A man is said to have masturbated in the pool, the lifeguard expelled the man from the pool. Now a mother wants to warn other parents on social media. Not the only incident in our pools this year.
"Please take good care of your treasures", warns a mother on social media about a man who is said to be up to mischief at the Eferding outdoor pool. As has only now become known, a disturbing incident occurred there on Wednesday of the previous week. Several bathers had observed a man pleasuring himself in the area between the children's pool and the whirlpool.
The Upper Austrian regional police directorate confirmed the incident to the "Krone" newspaper: "The unknown man was expelled from the area by the pool attendant and banned from swimming," said a spokesperson. Anyone who can provide information about the incident should contact the Eferding police station.
Outdoor pools often the scene of unpleasant incidents
Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case, as unpleasant scenes occur time and again in leisure oases. Most recently, lifeguards have repeatedly been the targets of physical attacks. In June of this year alone, the "Badewaschel" from Laakirchen, Perg and Bad Leonfelden had to be treated in hospital after being attacked by rowdy bathers. In most cases, the attacks were triggered by supposedly harmless disputes about the bathing rules.
Accused in custody
An incident that took place in mid-June in the wave pool of the Traiskirchen outdoor pool (Lower Austria) also caused horror. Six children - five girls and one boy - were allegedly sexually abused there by an asylum seeker from Chechnya. The accused is now in custody
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
