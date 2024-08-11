“Doing a lot better in Wiener Neustadt”

"The time for change has come in Wiener Neustadt! In terms of safety, in the health sector, in terms of housing. And we need to revitalize the city centre!" Deputy Mayor Rainer Spenger announces his candidacy in the municipal elections in Wiener Neustadt on 26 January 2025 with a clear message. The SPÖ politician is calling for more police officers and a guardroom at the station and wants to improve the situation for patients with more staff at the hospital. For "many who can barely afford a roof over their heads", he proposes "the rapid refurbishment of vacant council apartments".