SPÖ candidate:
“Doing a lot better in Wiener Neustadt”
The political challenger has been decided: SPÖ politician Rainer Spenger is running against ÖVP mayor Klaus Schneeberger in the municipal elections in Wiener Neustadt. The aim of the Social Democrats is to regain the majority.
"The time for change has come in Wiener Neustadt! In terms of safety, in the health sector, in terms of housing. And we need to revitalize the city centre!" Deputy Mayor Rainer Spenger announces his candidacy in the municipal elections in Wiener Neustadt on 26 January 2025 with a clear message. The SPÖ politician is calling for more police officers and a guardroom at the station and wants to improve the situation for patients with more staff at the hospital. For "many who can barely afford a roof over their heads", he proposes "the rapid refurbishment of vacant council apartments".
"As the SPÖ, we are not aiming to do everything new, but to do a lot better," explains the 54-year-old. He is running with his parliamentary group against Klaus Schneeberger (74) from the ÖVP, who is running again and currently governs Wiener Neustadt with a colorful coalition.
Program for the future in autumn
In the autumn, Spenger and his team of 80 candidates want to present a program for the future based on a broad citizen participation campaign. The aim is to put numerous proposals on the table as to how Wiener Neustadt should develop in the coming years.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
