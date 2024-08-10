“I will not allow my dream of art to be taken away”

In order to fulfill this dream, it was clear to him that he would have to leave his home country, as the subjects and people he depicts in his paintings are seen as immoral by the authoritarian Muslim rulers in Mali: "It wasn't easy to leave, but it was necessary," he says, offering another poetic image for his situation: "Life gives you the rice, but you have to make the sauce yourself." In good German, you could say: Magassa is aware that he is the architect of his own fortune.