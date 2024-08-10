Volkshilfe President deplores “propaganda”

The case of a Syrian family of nine in Vienna, who receive €4,600 a month in social assistance (including rent allowance), has been causing a stir for days. In the run-up to the national elections, a number of indignant politicians are also speaking out to put an end to such "excesses". Lawyer Anton Schäfer, President of Vorarlberger Volkshilfe, can only shake his head at this spectacle. For him, the reality is quite different: Volkshilfe, whose budget is fed exclusively by donations and membership fees, supports people in the province who cannot make ends meet despite receiving state support. "This is necessary because the current system of social assistance or minimum income and the wage policies of many companies do not reduce poverty," Schäfer clarifies.