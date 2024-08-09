Boxer Khelif celebrates emotional gold triumph

"God willing, this crisis will culminate in a gold medal, that would be the best answer," Khelif said recently. In the final fight on the Court Philippe Chatrier in the Stade Roland Garros, she was also cheered on frenetically in front of around 15,000 spectators. After the verdict was announced, Khelif once again performed her jubilant dance around her own axis in the middle of the ring and was then carried on the shoulders of an Algerian supporter to thunderous cheers from the fans.