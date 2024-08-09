Nafi Thiam sole “Queen of Athletics”

US men's relay team disqualified

In the sprint relays, the USA first celebrated their twelfth Olympic gold in the women's event in 41.78 seconds in the pouring rain, ahead of Great Britain (41.85) and Germany, who won their first medal since 1988 with bronze in the 4 x 100 m (41.97) - after which the US men were once again disqualified in the Olympic final. The quartet, which had to make do without Olympic 100m champion Noah Lyles due to Covid, was disqualified after a handover error. This means that the USA has been waiting 24 years for an Olympic gold medal in the men's 4x100m. Canada, on the other hand, became Olympic champions for the second time since 1996 in 37.50 ahead of South Africa (37.57) and Great Britain (37.61).