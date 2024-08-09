30,000 police officers on duty for the final weekend of the Olympics

The men's marathon starts on Saturday morning at 8 a.m. in the center of Paris and then runs along the Seine into the surrounding countryside. The women's race starts at 8 a.m. on Sunday. On Saturday evening, a marathon race for everyone over the full distance and over ten kilometers will start at 9 pm. A total of 40,000 participants are expected to take part in these two races. The last runners are expected to cross the finish line at around 4.30 am. The closing ceremony on Sunday starts at 9 pm.