Final weekend
30,000 police officers on duty for the final weekend of the Olympics
The closing weekend of the Olympic Games will be secured by 30,000 police officers in the greater Paris area. Of these, 10,000 will be deployed to accompany the marathon races on Saturday and Sunday and 2,000 at the closing ceremony in the Stade de France on Sunday evening, said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.
The forces of law and order will remain extremely vigilant, especially in view of the terror alert in Austria with the cancellation of the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna.
No threat
"But at the moment I am speaking to you, there is still no indication from our security services of any characteristic threat against the Olympic Games or the closing ceremony," Darmanin said on Friday.
The men's marathon starts on Saturday morning at 8 a.m. in the center of Paris and then runs along the Seine into the surrounding countryside. The women's race starts at 8 a.m. on Sunday. On Saturday evening, a marathon race for everyone over the full distance and over ten kilometers will start at 9 pm. A total of 40,000 participants are expected to take part in these two races. The last runners are expected to cross the finish line at around 4.30 am. The closing ceremony on Sunday starts at 9 pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
