Vadlau and Mähr are also “blown away” by Bontus

Roman Hagara (double Olympic champion):

"He pulled it off over the last two days, it was an insane performance. It's unbelievable that he pulled it off like that. I'm incredibly happy for the whole team, we really have a strong team here. His relaxed attitude is what sets him apart, he doesn't stress himself at all. He knows what he can do. Of course he was also fast, we unpacked a few things for the Olympic Games at the end, which may have made the difference. He dominated, the gaps were actually insanely big for kiting. You couldn't wish for more."