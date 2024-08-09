Second gold medal
Vadlau and Mähr are also “blown away” by Bontus
Just one day after Lara Vadlau and Lukas Mähr sailed to their first gold medal for Austria, kitesurfer Valentin Bontus followed suit. Find out how the two reacted to their colleague's triumph here.
Lukas Mähr (470 Olympic champion):
"We watched Valentin's medal race live on the beach in Marseille. He put on a fantastic show. We were blown away. The fact that he sailed so confidently to the gold medal is fantastic. We are totally proud to be part of this great sailing team."
Lara Vadlau (470 Olympic champion):
"Hats off, huge respect. So cool that he practically picked up the same today. So confident! We are simply proud of Vale."
Roman Hagara (double Olympic champion):
"He pulled it off over the last two days, it was an insane performance. It's unbelievable that he pulled it off like that. I'm incredibly happy for the whole team, we really have a strong team here. His relaxed attitude is what sets him apart, he doesn't stress himself at all. He knows what he can do. Of course he was also fast, we unpacked a few things for the Olympic Games at the end, which may have made the difference. He dominated, the gaps were actually insanely big for kiting. You couldn't wish for more."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.