After the alarm in Vienna
Terror expert: “We can’t go on like this!”
After the prevented attack in Vienna, terror experts are now sounding the alarm. "It's long past time to give the authorities more surveillance options. All under judicial and parliamentary control, of course," emphasizes Nicolas Stockhammer.
"Something must be done urgently. And quickly." That's what anti-terrorism expert Nicolas Stockhammer says. And he adds: "Due to the lack of options for monitoring messenger services such as Signal or internet telephony, our authorities are currently completely blind and dependent on foreign services."
Security as a problem area
A drastic analysis, but one that the scientist can substantiate. And which reveals Austria's enormous problem area in the field of security. There is a dispute between the parties as to how far surveillance should be allowed to go.
For Stockhammer it is clear: "Legislators must put the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in the same legal position as our neighboring countries, which all have these surveillance options. Even the Germans with their strict constitutional court in Karlsruhe."
Term "federal Trojan" misleading
The term "Bundestrojaner" is misleading; it comes from the opponents of surveillance options. There is no need for this all-encompassing attack on data. "We currently have technologies that have back doors. There are faulty parts of applications that can be cracked by the software. This gives you access. You no longer need a complete solution where you have to break into a cell phone as a whole to read WhatsApp, for example."
Israeli products are far ahead
Like the Americans, the Israelis have sophisticated technologies for specialists and are considered to be the best on the market. But if they themselves need their resources - in a war, for example - then there is a problem. "Unfortunately, we are a bit of free riders. The best thing would be to buy a suitable product and adapt it for our purposes."
Based on the current legal situation, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution is only allowed to listen in on telephone conversations. Stockhammer: "The problem is that suspects no longer communicate in this way, but via messenger services."
"Necessary security task of the state"
Fundamental rights and the rule of law are extremely important. But if you have a court order for surveillance and parliamentary oversight protection, "what else is needed?"
It is a security task that is necessary for the state. The greater interest is in the security of the Republic and its inhabitants. If third party data then comes into focus, this must be regulated by law. "We hear from other countries that you simply can't do without these access options. It is unacceptable for this to get lost in the political petty war. The issue is far too important. We can't go on like this."
Call for a committee of experts
Stockhammer calls for a commission of experts, including technical experts and security professionals as well as lawyers, to find a solution as quickly as possible. The possibilities of surveillance could also be transferred to the criminal investigation department when it comes to organized crime, for example. But that is the next but one chapter in this explosive story.
