The new U2 as a permanent construction site

The 7th district is particularly affected by the mega-construction. Neubaugasse is considered the most challenging construction area of the Linienkreuz. The deepest station in the entire Vienna subway network is being built here, 35 meters underground. The redesigned Neubaugasse was also supposed to be relieved of subway traffic, but this has been delayed for years - so the busy street will continue to be overloaded by the high frequency of the 13A. The next huge construction site, the Signa block, is slumbering just a corner away.