Over 12 years of construction
The new U2 as a permanent construction site
Local residents and business people are now also moaning about prolonged restrictions caused by the construction work for the mega-project.
The delays in construction work on Vienna's currently largest infrastructure project, the U2xU5 extension, are causing further annoyance. Resistance is now stirring in the affected districts.
The further extension of the construction period by two years, which means another six long years from today's perspective, now requires support. Namely, the formerly thriving districts that were severely affected by the subway construction. This is to be achieved with sustainable support measures for local businesses and a clear perspective for residents, according to Neubau and Josefstadt.
The area will then be burdened by massive construction work and restrictions in public spaces for a total of 12 years instead of the original 8 years!
Markus Reiter, Bezirksvorsteher von Neubau (Grüne)
Bild: Groh Klemens
The 7th district is particularly affected by the mega-construction. Neubaugasse is considered the most challenging construction area of the Linienkreuz. The deepest station in the entire Vienna subway network is being built here, 35 meters underground. The redesigned Neubaugasse was also supposed to be relieved of subway traffic, but this has been delayed for years - so the busy street will continue to be overloaded by the high frequency of the 13A. The next huge construction site, the Signa block, is slumbering just a corner away.
According to the two districts, the fact that there is no date for the reopening of the U2 main line is an alarming sign. What's more, the area around the town hall has already been underserved in terms of infrastructure since the start of 2021.
Three new stations will be added in the 5th district. "For our Margareten, the local residents and the business community, two years of additional construction activities mean another stress test," says Deputy District Head Wolfgang Mitis (SPÖ).
Subway construction in densely built-up urban areas is highly complex. As long as tunnel driving is ongoing, events may occur that slow down construction progress, explain Wiener Linien. Provided there are no further obstructions to the work, a U2 opening in 2030 is realistic.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
