Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Over 12 years of construction

The new U2 as a permanent construction site

Nachrichten
09.08.2024 16:00

Local residents and business people are now also moaning about prolonged restrictions caused by the construction work for the mega-project.

comment0 Kommentare

The delays in construction work on Vienna's currently largest infrastructure project, the U2xU5 extension, are causing further annoyance. Resistance is now stirring in the affected districts.

The further extension of the construction period by two years, which means another six long years from today's perspective, now requires support. Namely, the formerly thriving districts that were severely affected by the subway construction. This is to be achieved with sustainable support measures for local businesses and a clear perspective for residents, according to Neubau and Josefstadt.

Zitat Icon

The area will then be burdened by massive construction work and restrictions in public spaces for a total of 12 years instead of the original 8 years!

(Bild: Groh Klemens)

Markus Reiter, Bezirksvorsteher von Neubau (Grüne)

Bild: Groh Klemens

The 7th district is particularly affected by the mega-construction. Neubaugasse is considered the most challenging construction area of the Linienkreuz. The deepest station in the entire Vienna subway network is being built here, 35 meters underground. The redesigned Neubaugasse was also supposed to be relieved of subway traffic, but this has been delayed for years - so the busy street will continue to be overloaded by the high frequency of the 13A. The next huge construction site, the Signa block, is slumbering just a corner away.

According to the two districts, the fact that there is no date for the reopening of the U2 main line is an alarming sign. What's more, the area around the town hall has already been underserved in terms of infrastructure since the start of 2021.

Vienna's inner-city subway network will be expanded until 2030. An emergency exit at Augustinplatz is planned for the future U2 subway line. (Bild: Johannes Zinner)
Vienna's inner-city subway network will be expanded until 2030. An emergency exit at Augustinplatz is planned for the future U2 subway line.
(Bild: Johannes Zinner)

Three new stations will be added in the 5th district. "For our Margareten, the local residents and the business community, two years of additional construction activities mean another stress test," says Deputy District Head Wolfgang Mitis (SPÖ).

Subway construction in densely built-up urban areas is highly complex. As long as tunnel driving is ongoing, events may occur that slow down construction progress, explain Wiener Linien. Provided there are no further obstructions to the work, a U2 opening in 2030 is realistic.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Engelmaier
Christoph Engelmaier
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf