Wasp alarm in summer

Hundreds of deployments

But with restrictions: "We come when there is imminent danger," explains the regional fire brigade association. And that has obviously often been the case this year. The first wasp interventions were already recorded in April. There were 49 this spring, then 73 in May. As soon as the temperatures get warmer, things really get going. The 374 call-outs for the ravenous insects in June were followed by 715 in July. And 2024 is not even a "wasp year" so far - in 2022 and 2020, more than 900 such operations were recorded nationwide in July.